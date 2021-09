STORZ & BICKEL Unveils New Limited Edition VOLCANO ONYX, Enhanced CRAFTY+ and First-Ever MIGHTY+

PR Newswire

Highly anticipated vape line-up features brand's signature sleek designs and superior craftsmanship

TUTTLINGEN, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a subsidiary of world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporization company Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today announced the release of three new vaporizer updates: the limited edition VOLCANO ONYX, the enhanced CRAFTY+, and the first-ever MIGHTY+. Engineered with cutting-edge technology, these enhancements to STORZ & BICKEL's iconic portfolio demonstrate the brand's continued leadership in the high-potential vaporizer industry.

"STORZ & BICKEL has spent the past 20 years developing the world's most prestigious vaporizer models, consistently defining and refining the gold standard of consumer safety and best-in-class performance," said Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director, STORZ & BICKEL.

"We're raising the bar for the industry once more with an innovative approach to an iconic lineup, featuring the entirely new VOLCANO model alongside upgrades to the most sought-after handheld vaporizers to deliver what connoisseurs and collectors value most: an unmatched vaporization experience."

The highly anticipated new lineup features the following upgrades:

VOLCANO HYBRID ONYX Edition: $699 ; VOLCANO CLASSIC ONYX Edition: $479

The iconic STORZ & BICKEL desktop VOLCANO CLASSIC and VOLCANO HYBRID get a limited-edition luxury update, with a sleek matte black exterior, finished with a damage-resistant powder coating for maximum longevity. Perfect for long-time brand enthusiasts, this premium, highly collectible edition is available just in time for holiday giving.





CRAFTY +, $279

The enhanced CRAFTY+ model features a USB-C socket which reduces charging time by 25 minutes and a ceramic-coated filling chamber to make it even more resistant to scratches and damages.





MIGHTY+, $399

The MIGHTY+ vaporizer features a USB-C socket and super-charge functionality delivering 80% charge in 40 minutes, a pre-set Superbooster temperature, and a 60-second rapid heat up time. The optimized design includes a hands-free stand and ceramic-coated filling chamber to make it even more resistant to scratches and damages.

Availability:

The limited edition VOLCANO ONYX goes on sale at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , September 9, 2021, at www.storz-bickel.com while supplies last.

, September 9, 2021, at www.storz-bickel.com while supplies last. The CRAFTY+ goes on sale September 16 at www.storz-bickel.com/

at www.storz-bickel.com/ The MIGHTY+ goes on sale September 23 at www.storz-bickel.com/

For more information about STORZ & BICKEL, visit www.storz-bickel.com.



About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC ) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit http://www.canopygrowth.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties.



