Maplewood Senior Living Expands Inspῑr Brand To Washington DC

Inspῑr Embassy Row is the Second Location Under Maplewood's Inspῑr Brand, and the First Washington D.C. Property in the Senior Living Provider's Portfolio

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI), today announced plans to expand the Inspīr brand to the Washington D.C. market with the acquisition of The Fairfax Embassy Row. The historic hotel will be transformed and re-envisioned into Inspīr Embassy Row, an ultra-luxury senior living community that combines the best of residential, hospitality, and healthcare. Living in an Inspīr building is akin to staying at a luxurious hotel replete with award-winning chefs, spa-style wellness and A-list cultural events. Inspῑr Embassy Row will be the second location under Maplewood's Inspīr brand, and the first Washington D.C. property in the company's portfolio.

"We have taken careful consideration to identify locations where we can truly offer exceptional resident experiences that are reflective of the history, culture and vibrancy of the cities that surround them," said Gregory D. Smith, President & CEO of Inspīr, a Maplewood Senior Living brand. "After opening our debut location in New York City, we explored other markets domestically and internationally where there was a void we could fill. Inspīr Embassy Row is an ideal property to add to our portfolio and will continue to fulfill our vision to create urban senior living on a luxury level, featuring bold spaces, exceptional care, intelligent technology, and immersive experiences."

Rising eight stories in one of Washington D.C.'s most sought after neighborhoods, the 173,932-square-foot senior living residence will feature 174 luxurious private apartments, a variety of unique and beautifully designed amenity spaces and offer assisted living and memory care focused on an independent lifestyle. The property is located in the cultural heart of D.C. - less than two blocks from Dupont Circle Metro, and minutes away from The White House, Pennsylvania Avenue, The Smithsonian Museum, The Philip Collection, and The Anderson House. Other incredible D.C. sites and museums also nearby include The National Mall, Vietnam Memorial, Washington Monument, Connecticut Avenue's world-famous shopping, The Kennedy Center of Performing Arts, and much more.

The Washington D.C. property marks the second location under the Inspīr brand. Developed to offer a luxurious senior living option within major metropolitan cities and other destination locations, Inspīr brings together the best in luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. Inspīr Embassy Row will deliver next-generation senior living on a luxury level, offering residents a transformative, one-of-a-kind experience.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com .

