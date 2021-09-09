Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) CEO James H Roth Sold $832,150 of Shares

CEO of Huron Consulting Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James H Roth (insider trades) sold 17,000 shares of HURN on 09/07/2021 at an average price of $48.95 a share. The total sale was $832,150.
For the complete insider trading history of HURN, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment