Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) CEO & Chairman Ron Coughlin Bought $1 million of Shares

CEO & Chairman of Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ron Coughlin (insider trades) bought 46,600 shares of WOOF on 09/07/2021 at an average price of $21.72 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1 million.
