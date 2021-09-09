Logo
20 Years Later: Commemorating 9/11

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

In the two decades since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, America has come together to grieve lives that were taken, rebuild communities, honor first responders, and share stories of tremendous bravery and sacrifice.

In observance of the 20th anniversary and the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, MetLife Foundation is making the following contributions:

  • $250,000 to 9%2F11+Day, a nonprofit that will commemorate the anniversary through “Shine A Light,” a CNN broadcast and livestreamed concert, volunteer meal pack events in cities across the U.S., and other service initiatives and education.
  • $75,000 to the 9%2F11+Memorial+and+Museum “Never Forget Fund” to continue to educate and preserve the legacy of 9/11.
  • $50,000 to the Fire+Department+of+the+City+of+New+York+%28FDNY%29+Foundation to support training and equipment needs, as well as outreach, education, diversity recruitment and youth programs.

In the spirit of service to others, MetLife employees will volunteer at the 9/11 Day meal pack events, packaging meals for first responders, healthcare workers, veterans, and those who are food insecure.

“The events of 9/11 deeply affected all of us at MetLife,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “Our purpose takes on new meaning as we reflect on the selfless acts exhibited by so many that day, and the efforts to rebuild that followed. These important initiatives will help preserve the memory of this critical moment in history.”

The contributions MetLife Foundation is making today build on MetLife’s longstanding commitment to supporting disaster recovery and honoring those who were lost in the attacks – including two MetLife employees.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2001 attacks, the New York City-based company waived terrorism exclusions and expedited claims for its customers and invested $1 billion into a shaken stock market.

In the decade following the attacks, MetLife Foundation contributed over $8 million toward 9/11 disaster relief and recovery efforts and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. The Foundation was an inaugural sponsor of this cultural institution and continues to support it today.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to expanding opportunities for low- and moderate-income people around the world. We partner with nonprofit organizations and social enterprises to create financial health solutions and build stronger communities, while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. From its founding through the end of 2020, MetLife Foundation has provided more than $900 million in grants and $87 million in program-related investments to make a positive impact in the communities where MetLife operates. Our financial health work has reached more than 17.3 million low- and moderate-income individuals in 42 countries. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit metlife.org.

