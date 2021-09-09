Logo
Book a Trip, Pay for it Later as Uplift Expands Partnership with KAYAK

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Travelers will have interest-free payment options through 2021

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel brands, and KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, have deepened their partnership to provide travelers with greater payment flexibility when booking travel on KAYAK. Expanding on Uplift's existing payment options, starting this fall, KAYAK users will have the added benefit of paying in interest-free monthly installments on select flights through the end of the year.

KAYAK_and_Uplift_expand_partnership.jpg

Travelers will enjoy even greater payment flexibility with interest-free installment options for a limited time.

As BNPL becomes a bigger part of the mainstream payment option for travel purchases, KAYAK will expand its Uplift offering from desktop only to the mobile web and app booking experience. Now, travelers will enjoy even greater payment flexibility with interest-free installment options available for a limited time, a lower minimum transaction amount of just $100, and $0 down at booking.

"Buy Now, Pay Later opens up more opportunities for travelers to sign up for a payment plan and get a trip on the books now," said Steve Sintra, GM and VP of KAYAK. "By giving travelers more flexibility with their payment options, they can now book that bucket list trip we all need in small installments on KAYAK."

KAYAK compares hundreds of flight, stay and car options in one place to help travelers find the best deal. The site also offers budget-friendly product features like Price Forecast (so you know when it's least expensive to book), Price Alerts (so you never miss a good deal) and Explore (so you know where to go within your budget).

Uplift's monthly payments are available across many of KAYAK's leading airline partners.

Interest-free installments will be available for a limited time on select airline partners across all KAYAK booking channels including mobile app and mobile web. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking along with the interest-free monthly payment amount, making it easy to budget for and experience the vacation they deserve. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties and customers can travel even before they are finished making their payments.

"We are honored to have partnered with KAYAK and are excited to expand our relationship further," said Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer for Uplift. "With the addition of interest-free installments, KAYAK customers can feel even more confident about their decision to book now and pay over time."

Uplift partners with more than 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options that help people make meaningful purchases and get the most out of their travel experiences.

About KAYAK
KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car, cruise, vacation package. We also support business travelers with KAYAK for Business, our free corporate travel solution and are transforming the in-travel experience with our app and new hotel and accommodation software. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay overtime with no late or early payment fees. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com.

KAYAK_and_Uplift_expand_partnership.jpg

Uplift_logos_Main_logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA01372&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/book-a-trip-pay-for-it-later-as-uplift-expands-partnership-with-kayak-301372785.html

SOURCE UpLift

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA01372&Transmission_Id=202109091305PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA01372&DateId=20210909
