Sun Life launches Health Navigator powered by PinnacleCare to help people get the right medical diagnoses and care

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Health Advisors offer workers a personal, concierge approach to healthcare navigation

PR Newswire

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine you or a family member are diagnosed with cancer, a heart condition, or are suffering from long-term COVID-19 complications. Receiving the diagnosis alone is emotional and overwhelming. Now you are faced with the daunting and time-consuming task of finding and accessing the right care. It can be difficult and stressful – but it doesn't have to be. Sun Life has launched Health Navigator powered by PinnacleCare to help people navigate the complex healthcare system to get medical opinions, find the right specialists and treatment centers, schedule appointments, and even track down medical records or documentation from various providers.

Personal, human care navigation services to help people through their healthcare journey.

Health Navigator offers a human-to-human concierge approach to help people confirm that they have the right diagnosis and understand their treatment options so they can make fully informed decisions, leading to better healthcare experiences and improved health outcomes. Personal Health Advisors give members high-touch, one-on-one support and guidance throughout their healthcare journey, leveraging relationships to connect them to the right medical providers from an extensive, national network of centers-of-excellence and top experts who specialize in their specific condition. A team of highly trained physicians, nurses and other medical experts provide support behind the scenes, offering in-depth medical knowledge and deep expertise in nuances of the healthcare system.

"When navigating the healthcare system, people need an advocate who can ensure they are being seen and heard, particularly when facing a serious health condition," said Jen Collier, R.N., senior vice president of Stop-Loss & Health at Sun Life U.S. "Health Navigator not only helps people manage their healthcare journey, it gives them peace of mind and support during a challenging and often scary time in their lives. As someone who has worked within the healthcare and health insurance sectors, I know that health navigation is invaluable and uniquely personal. We are thrilled to expand access to our self-funded clients and their medical plan members."

"High-touch care navigation is not typically available to most people, even though they should be offered to anyone confronting a serious diagnosis" said Miles Varn, M.D., CEO of PinnacleCare. "Digital rolodexes and standardized computer algorithms can't provide the level of attention and care offered by our Health Advisors who access our team's years of experience curating medical intelligence. By bringing care navigation to more workers and their families, we will expand access to care and help people make the best possible choices about their health."

Sun Life is offering the Health Navigator with stop-loss coverage, which covers high-dollar medical claims for employers who self-fund their health plans. Sun Life's holisitic approach helps the member with improved care and health outcomes that at the same time can lower costs for both member and employer. Sun Life is the largest independent stop-loss provider in the U.S., according to data contained in the 2020 NAIC Accident and Health Policy Experience Report. An independent stop-loss provider is defined as one that does not also sell medical claim administration services.

Sun Life acquired PinnacleCare in July (click here for acquisition fact sheet). As the new Health Navigator rolls out through Sun Life's employer clients, PinnacleCare will continue supporting its individual clients who have engaged their services directly.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

Media contacts:
Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
781-800-3609
[email protected]

Anjie Coplin
Sun Life U.S.
469-938-1050
[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial
https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

Sun_Life_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE01189&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-launches-health-navigator-powered-by-pinnaclecare-to-help-people-get-the-right-medical-diagnoses-and-care-301372840.html

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

