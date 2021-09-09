IDenta Corp Announces "Touch&Know" Brand Drug Detection Kits for Personal Use, Now Available Online

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Detection Kits to identify Drugs and Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security Market and Consumer Market. The company has launched a new online sales channel for home and consumer uses. The product is under the brand name Touch&Know. It can be ordered through the IDenta website www.touch-know.com. During COVID, the online sales market gained global momentum and the use of home diagnostic test kits also jumped significantly. IDenta, through the Touch&Know brand, now enables anyone, anywhere, to purchase online, a simple, discreet, reliable and safe kit for quick identification at home and in any consumer venue.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, announced, "Today, IDenta announces a major addition to its product distribution for personal use. The retail sales market for household drug detection kits is estimated at billions of dollars per year. Today, IDenta has officially entered into this market and intends to be a significant player in it."

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

