Lilly Prices First Sustainability Bond to Advance Global ESG Strategy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lilly Prices First Sustainability Bond to Advance Global ESG Strategy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the pricing of its first sustainability bond to advance its global environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy to increase access to medicines, improve lives and communities, empower a diverse workforce, minimize environmental impact and operate ethically and responsibly. The company is issuing €600 million in aggregate principal amount of 0.50% notes with 12-year maturity, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Lilly is taking another step forward in advancing our purpose of making life better for people around the world," said Anat Ashkenazi, Lilly's chief financial officer. "This sustainability bond is Lilly's latest commitment to our ESG strategy, which is core to our mission."

In line with its newly introduced Sustainability Bond Framework, Lilly intends to allocate an amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the sustainability bond to eligible projects designed to advance one or more of the following ESG objectives:

Increase Access to Medicines

  • Provide free or subsidized health care and treatment options to people with limited resources, including those who live in low and middle-income countries, or those affected by socioeconomic crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Improve Lives and Communities/Empower a Diverse Workforce

  • Recruit, hire and train a diverse workforce and increase procurement of products and services from diverse suppliers, including companies owned by women, ethnic and racial minorities and members of the LGBTQ community.

Minimize Environmental Impact

  • Reduce air emissions by improving energy efficiency – through the design, construction, operation, or maintenance of energy-efficient equipment, facilities and infrastructure – as well as increasing renewable energy capacity through the acquisition or development of new onsite or offsite renewable energy technology.
  • Reduce waste and water emissions, improve water quality and efficiency and protect coastal, marine and watershed environments.

Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of environmental, social and corporate governance research and ratings, reviewed Lilly's Sustainability Bond Framework and provided a favorable second party opinion. The Sustainability Bond Framework is aligned with the Sustainability Bond Guidelines 2021, Green Bond Principles 2021 and Social Bond Principles 2021.

Additional information on Lilly's comprehensive ESG strategy, goals and progress can be found at esg.lilly.com.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/news. I-LLY

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about the offering of sustainability bonds, including our sustainability objectives, goals and commitments, and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any such undertaking, there are substantial risks and uncertainties that could impact Lilly's ability to complete the offering of sustainability bonds on favorable terms, if at all, including general market conditions that could affect the offering of sustainability bonds and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Lilly's control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and any 8-Ks filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to:

Carrie Munk; [email protected]; 317-416-2393 (Media)


Kevin Hern; [email protected]; 317-277-1838 (Investors)


Jim Greffet, [email protected]; 317-277-0032 (Lilly ESG)

eli_lilly_and_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE00386&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-prices-first-sustainability-bond-to-advance-global-esg-strategy-301372808.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE00386&Transmission_Id=202109091400PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE00386&DateId=20210909
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment