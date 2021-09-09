Logo
American Century Investment Trust Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Citigroup Inc, Gulfport Energy Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Century Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Citigroup Inc, Gulfport Energy Corp, Ally Financial Inc, NatWest Group PLC, sells JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Century Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, American Century Investment Trust owns 46 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGH INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGH INCOME FUND
  1. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 127,530 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 3,225,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,950,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 457.14%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,850,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.49%
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) - 1,050,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.97%. The holding were 127,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 14,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGPRB)

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Ferrellgas Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $175 and $208, with an estimated average price of $197.76. The stock is now traded at around $225.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 457.14%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 216.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,025,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Denbury Inc (DEN)

American Century Investment Trust sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $45.55 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 98.73%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.26%. American Century Investment Trust still held 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 94.9%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.86%. American Century Investment Trust still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 91.84%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.54%. American Century Investment Trust still held 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 83.67%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.69%. American Century Investment Trust still held 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 73.67%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.65%. American Century Investment Trust still held 645,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Noble Corp (NE)

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Noble Corp by 97.92%. The sale prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.95%. American Century Investment Trust still held 827 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of HIGH INCOME FUND. Also check out:

1. HIGH INCOME FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGH INCOME FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGH INCOME FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGH INCOME FUND keeps buying
