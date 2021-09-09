American Century Investment Trust Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Citigroup Inc, Gulfport Energy Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: FYBR, GPOR, ALLY, ET, ET, FGPRB, IHRT,

Investment company American Century Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Citigroup Inc, Gulfport Energy Corp, Ally Financial Inc, NatWest Group PLC, sells JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Century Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, American Century Investment Trust owns 46 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 127,530 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 3,225,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,950,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 457.14% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,850,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.49% Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) - 1,050,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.97%. The holding were 127,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 14,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust initiated holding in Ferrellgas Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $175 and $208, with an estimated average price of $197.76. The stock is now traded at around $225.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 457.14%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 216.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,025,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $45.55 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 98.73%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.26%. American Century Investment Trust still held 31,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 94.9%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.86%. American Century Investment Trust still held 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 91.84%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.54%. American Century Investment Trust still held 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 83.67%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.69%. American Century Investment Trust still held 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 73.67%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.65%. American Century Investment Trust still held 645,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

American Century Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Noble Corp by 97.92%. The sale prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.95%. American Century Investment Trust still held 827 shares as of 2021-06-30.