Solitario Presents at the Denver Gold Forum Annual Conference

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL); (TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Denver Gold Forum, September 12-15th, 2021. President and CEO, Chris Herald will host virtual one on one meetings during the event and will deliver an online presentation and corporate update on Monday, September 13th at 2:00pm Mountain. The presentation will feature the recently acquired Golden Crest gold project in South Dakota, as well as the advanced Florida Canyon and Lik high-grade zinc projects. View webcast and replay here. For more information on the conference please visit https://www.goldforumamericas.com/

About Solitario

Solitario is an emerging zinc and gold exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its newly acquired Golden Crest gold properties, Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.4 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$5.8 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Christopher E. Herald
President & CEO
(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

Valerie Kimball
Director - Investor Relations
720-933-1150
(800) 229-6827

SOURCE: Solitario



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663340/Solitario-Presents-at-the-Denver-Gold-Forum-Annual-Conference

