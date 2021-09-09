Logo
ACV Appoints Bahman Koohestani As Chief Technology Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Koohestani Will Lead the Company's Continued Transformation of the Automotive Industry Through Data, Technology, Automation, Machine Learning and More

PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, today announced the new executive appointment of Chief Technology Officer Bahman Koohestani, who will lead the technology and product team to further innovate and transform the used car industry. Koohestani is a seasoned executive who brings over 25 years of leadership experience in technology, data analytics, product and operating strategies. His previous experience includes CTO roles at Lending Club, Thomson Reuters and NexTag.

ACV_Logo.jpg

With this strategic executive hire, ACV doubles down on its tech recruitment initiatives and investment in furthering innovation. Koohestani joins a strong roster of ACV senior leaders with B2B, consumer, automotive and high-growth technology industry experience.

"The addition of Bahman to our team comes at a pivotal time as ACV continues on its high growth trajectory while focused on empowering our dealer and commercial partners with best in class data and digital technology," said ACV CEO George Chamoun. "With Bahman's leadership, we will continue to deliver on our mission to bring trust and transparency to the used vehicle marketplace, enable our customers tobuy, sell and value of vehicles with confidence and efficiency and support them with other value-added products and services."

Koohestani has an eye for delivering value to customers, while increasing a company's competitive advantage and operational efficiency. He spent the last few years serving as the CTO and Chief Product Officer (CPO) at LendingClub, where he led financial credit and fitness products for their members and customers by way of leading all technology, data warehousing and platforms, technology operations, and product and design to deliver 21st century banking and credit services. Prior to joining LendingClub, he served as CTO of Thomson Reuters/Clarivate Analytics, Executive Vice President and CTO of NexTag, and has held numerous executive roles at other leading technology and fintech companies, including PayPal, Inc. and CTO of Orbitz Worldwide.

"I am thrilled to join an organization that is highly committed to innovating for its customers, which comes across in each team member's dedication to the company, its mission and values," said Koohestani. "The technological development potential of ACV's marketplace is huge and I'm eager to explore all the ways we can leverage ACV's data for the benefit of our commercial and dealer partners."

Bahman started his career at Netscape in 1995, where he and his team commercialized the web and created the first-ever web browser. He graduated from York University in Toronto with a bachelor's degree in computer science.

For more information on ACV, visit acvauctions.com.

About ACV
ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

favicon.png?sn=NE01533&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acv-appoints-bahman-koohestani-as-chief-technology-officer-301372902.html

SOURCE ACV

