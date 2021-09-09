Logo
Party City Announces Plans To Hire Nearly 17,000 For Highly Anticipated Halloween Season

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

North America's leading party goods retailer to host nationwide in-store hiring events Tuesday, September 14 and Saturday, September 18

PR Newswire

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, the global celebrations category leader, today announced plans to hire approximately 17,000 seasonal team members in preparation for a busy Halloween season. Positions are available nationwide in both Party City stores and Halloween City pop-up locations.

Party_City_Logo.jpg

Party City plans to hire approximately 17,000 seasonal team members in preparation for a busy Halloween season.

Creative, energetic and fun individuals have the opportunity to join a passionate Party City team of celebration ambassadors who inspire our shoppers to create unforgettable moments big and small. We are committed to making it easier for everyone to celebrate more often, and safely, through our unique assortment of party solutions unmatched in the market.

Party City will host National Hiring Events in all of its locations on Tuesday, September 14 and Saturday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m.5:00 p.m. On-the-spot interviews and employment offers will be available on site. New team members will enjoy flexible hours, improved and competitive wages, a generous 30% employee discount and an exciting and fun work environment. Interested applicants should visit Stores.PartyCity.com to find the nearest hiring location in their area. Interested candidates unable to attend in-person can apply online at PartyCity.Jobs.net or text PARTY to 51893.

"We're both excited and proud to welcome new team members to the Party City team for the Halloween season, and beyond," said Brad Weston, President & Chief Executive Officer at Party City. "We have the unique privilege of being able to inspire joy and make celebrations possible – whether they will be in person, at a distance, or virtual – at a time when the nation is craving them more than ever, and I know our employees across the country take that mission to heart. This is a special team to be part of, particularly this time of year, and I'm excited to be growing it by thousands of new employees, many of whom will continue on after the season and enjoy career opportunities with us."

In addition to these seasonal positions, Party City is also hiring for hundreds of temp and full-time roles in their manufacturing and distribution centers in Chester, NY and Naperville, IL. Both locations offer flexible scheduling and training opportunities. Interested applicants can text AMSCAN to 51893 for more information. Full-time Party City retail store employment opportunities will be available ahead of the holidays nationwide after Halloween.

Party City is following the latest COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as local and state regulations.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) (

NYSE:PRTY, Financial) is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI team members demonstrate a daily commitment to the company's Brand Purpose: to inspire joy by making it easy for customers to create unforgettable memories by connecting them to everything they need for life's many celebrations.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Additional Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.

PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

favicon.png?sn=PH01538&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/party-city-announces-plans-to-hire-nearly-17-000-for-highly-anticipated-halloween-season-301372945.html

SOURCE Party City

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH01538&Transmission_Id=202109091555PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH01538&DateId=20210909
