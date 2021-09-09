Corcept Announces Presentation of Positive Results From Randomized, Controlled, Phase 2 Trial of Relacorilant in Patients With Recurrent Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer at ESMO 2021

Data from Corcept’s 178-patient, randomized, controlled, Phase 2 trial to be featured in a proffered paper oral presentation at the upcoming ESMO conference on September 17, 2021



Results show benefit experienced by women with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who were treated with nab-paclitaxel plus Corcept’s proprietary selective cortisol modulator, relacorilant

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ( CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, today announced that results from its 178-patient, randomized, controlled, Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer will be featured in a proffered paper oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. The congress will take place from September 16 – 21, 2021.

“We are extremely excited by the potential of relacorilant to treat women with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer,” said Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we announced when we released our preliminary results, delaying disease progression without increasing side effect burden was a tremendous benefit to the women in this trial. In the first quarter of next year, we plan to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial to confirm these positive results.”

Presentation Title: Relacorilant, a selective glucocorticoid receptor modulator, in combination with nab-paclitaxel improves progression-free survival in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer: A 3-arm, randomized, open-label, phase II study

Speaker: Dr. Domenica Lorusso, Gynecologic Oncology Unit Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Gemelli IRCCS

Presentation Number: 721O

Session: Gynecological Cancers Proffered Paper Session

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 13:40 – 13:50 CEST | Channel 3

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor that does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. Corcept is studying relacorilant in a variety of serious disorders, including ovarian, adrenal and castration-resistant prostate cancer and Cushing’s syndrome. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter and method of use patents. It has received orphan drug designation in the United States for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome and pancreatic cancer.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds, including relacorilant, that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those such statements express or imply. These risks and uncertainties concern, but are not limited to, the design and results of our clinical trials; our ability to achieve our goals during the COVID-19 pandemic; the development of relacorilant as a treatment for ovarian cancer, including its clinical attributes, regulatory approvals, mandates and oversight, and other requirements; and the scope and protective power of our intellectual property. In this press release, forward-looking statements, include those concerning the clinical attributes of relacorilant and its potential benefits in patients with ovarian cancer, results of our Phase 2 trial and our planning for a Phase 3 pivotal trial. These and other risks are set forth in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

