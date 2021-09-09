Logo
TScan Therapeutics Appoints Zoran Zdraveski, J.D., Ph.D. as Chief Legal Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. ( TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that Zoran Zdraveski, J.D., Ph.D. has been appointed as Chief Legal Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Zoran as the Chief Legal Officer of TScan. His in-depth experience in corporate law, capital raising, business development and operations will be critical to our development as we advance our liquid and solid tumor candidates to the clinic,” said David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TScan Therapeutics. “Zoran’s extensive scientific training and prior experience building intellectual property portfolios for biotech companies is of crucial importance as TScan identifies and develops TCR therapies for novel targets and creates IP around these targets.”

“I am excited to join TScan in support of the Company’s mission to create life-changing T cell therapies for patients by unleashing the untapped potential of the human immune system,” said Dr. Zdraveski. “I look forward to working alongside TScan’s world-class management team to deliver on the full potential of such a tremendous platform technology.”

Dr. Zdraveski has more than 20 years of legal, IP and business operations experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as the Chief Legal and Technology Operations Officer at Magenta Therapeutics Inc. from April 2017 to April 2021, where he established the legal team and managed all aspects of legal, intellectual property and compliance both before and after the company’s 2017 initial public offering. Prior to Magenta, he was the Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Epizyme Inc. from July 2012 to April 2017. Prior to joining Epizyme, he held patent counsel positions at Ironwood from April 2011 to July 2012 and Genzyme Therapeutics from September 2009 to April 2011. Dr. Zdraveski holds an M.S. in Chemistry and a B.F.A. and B.A. in Art and Chemistry from Southern Methodist University, a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “endeavor,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TScan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TScan believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither TScan nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Contact:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Sherri Spear
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]

