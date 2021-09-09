Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: CVLG) (“Covenant” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its modified Dutch Auction tender offer, which expired one minute after 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on September 3, 2021.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, the Company has accepted for purchase a total of 86,132 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the “Shares”), at a final purchase price of $23.00 per Share. Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the tender offer will be made promptly, at a total cost to the Company of approximately $2 Million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”), the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 86,132 Shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the final purchase price of $23.00 per Share.

The Company may purchase additional Shares in the future in the open market subject to market conditions and through private transactions, tender offers or otherwise. Under applicable securities laws, however, the Company may not repurchase any Shares until September 21, 2021. Whether the Company makes additional repurchases in the future will depend on many factors, including the number of Shares purchased in this tender offer, its business and financial performance and situation, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of the Shares, and other factors the Company considers relevant.

Scudder Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O., served as counsel to the Company for the tender offer. Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the tender offer. Stockholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer, may contact the information agent for the tender offer, Georgeson LLC, at (888) 607-9107 (toll free).

About Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Additional Information

This document contains forward-looking statements about the Company that speak only as of the communication made. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements subsequent Share repurchase expectations and other expected future financial and operating results or events. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statements. Among these factors are that the Company’s post-tender offer Share repurchase intentions may change. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K (including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors”), quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors”), and current reports on Form 8-K.

For further information contact:
Joey B. Hogan, President
[email protected]
Tripp Grant, Chief Accounting Officer
[email protected]
For copies of Company information contact:
Brooke McKenzie, Executive Administrative Assistant
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyMzQ0MyM0Mzk4MDUxIzIwMTg5Njk=
Covenant-Logistics-Group-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment