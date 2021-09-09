Kopin to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor event:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation: Monday, September 13, at 7:00am ET (4:00am PT)

A Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kopin.com%2Finvestor-events%2F.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, high-level module assembly, speech enhancement technology, software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset concept systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 200 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

