Ambrx to Participate in Panel Discussion at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

​Ambrx (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics, today announced that Feng Tian, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambrx, will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 13-15, 2021. The discussion will be led by Michael King, Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at H.C. Wainwright.

Discussion Topic: Engineered Cytokines: The Next Big Wave in Immuno-Oncology.

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:30 pm EDT, 10:30 am PDT.

Individuals interested in listening to the panel discussion may do so using the webcast link under “Latest Events” in the Investors section of the company's website at: www.ambrx.com.

About Ambrx

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecifics, targeted immuno-oncology therapies, novel cytokines to modulate the immune system, and long-acting therapeutic peptides for metabolic and cardiovascular disease. Ambrx is advancing a robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy, safety and ease of use, in multiple therapeutic areas, including its lead product candidate ARX788. In addition, the company has clinical collaborations, with multiple partners, for drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For additional information, please visit www.ambrx.com.

