Gain Therapeutics to Present at 2021 International Virtual GM1 Community Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. ( GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites never before targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced that Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., General Manager and President at Gain, will present an overview on the Company’s proprietary Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulators (STARs) for GM1 Gangliosidosis and Morquio B Disease.



GM1 Virtual Community Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 14th Time: 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET Presenter: Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., General Manager and President

To register to attend the conference visit https://registration.socio.events/e/gm1

Morquio B, also known as Mucopolysaccharidosis type IV (MPS IV), is a progressive disease mostly impacting the skeleton, caused by mutations in GLB1, the gene that encodes the beta-galactosidase (GLB) enzyme. GM1 Gangliosidosis is a hereditary, progressive disease mostly impacting neurons in the brain and spinal cord, caused by mutations in GLB1. In both diseases, these mutations result in the misfolding and subsequent dysfunction of GLB, which leads to toxic substrate accumulation in organs and tissues. Gain is developing allosteric regulators that are designed to decrease toxic substrate accumulation in organs and tissues of patients with Morquio B and GM1 Gangliosidosis in order to potentially provide the first treatment approach for the disease’s neurological symptoms.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. For periods and at dates prior to the Corporate Reorganization, the consolidated financial statements were prepared based on the historical financial statements of GT Gain Therapeutics SA.



For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for Gain’s product candidates, and the business strategies and development plans of Gain. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Gain’s ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate and manage its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Gain Therapeutics Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 430-7576

[email protected]

Gain Therapeutics Media Contact:

Joleen Schultz

Joleen Schultz & Associates

+1 760-271-8150

[email protected]