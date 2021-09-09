Domino's Pizza® Announces Q3 2021 Earnings Webcast

PR Newswire

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What: Domino's Q3 2021 Earnings Webcast



When: Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. EDT



Where: biz.dominos.com



How: Live webcast (web address above)



Contact: Jenny Fouracre at 734-930-3620

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-pizza-announces-q3-2021-earnings-webcast-301372830.html

SOURCE Domino’s Pizza Inc.