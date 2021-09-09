PR Newswire

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a virtual fireside chat as part of Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. The conversation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has approximately 26,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website, Investor Relations Website, Twitter page, and our LinkedIn page.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocket-companies-to-participate-in-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301372866.html

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.