PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference and the Citi 2021 Global Technology Conference.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon , and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga , will present at the Piper Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

, and Senior Vice President of Finance, , will present at the Piper Conference on at and will be webcast live. Mr. Gordon and Mr. Tanjga will present at the Citi Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 29,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 200 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

[email protected]

Media Relations

Matt Trocchio

MongoDB

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-inc-to-present-at-the-piper-sandler-global-technology-conference-and-the-citi-2021-global-technology-conference-301372833.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.