Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.5 billion as of August 31, 2021, an increase of $950 million from assets under management at July 31, 2021. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.7 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $554 million and distributions of $205 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
7/31/2021
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
8/31/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$24,057
($1,040)
$418
$ -
$23,435
Japan Subadvisory
10,854
(12)
233
(97)
10,978
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,561
(66)
120
-
6,615
Total Institutional Accounts
41,472
(1,118)
771
(97)
41,028
Open-end Funds
45,360
658
762
(59)
46,721
Closed-end Funds
12,672
(94)
176
(49)
12,705
Total AUM
$99,504
($554)
$1,709
($205)
$100,454
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
