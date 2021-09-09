Logo
Dow leaders recognized on 2021 HERoes Women Role Model lists

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Four Dow leaders receive global recognition for championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace

PR Newswire

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 9, 2021

MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced that four leaders earned recognition on three 2021 HERoes Women Role Model lists, which are supported by Yahoo Finance and showcase leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace.

The_Dow_Chemical_Company_Logo.jpg

Honorees have achieved success in their own careers and have actively used their platform to create a more diverse and inclusive business environment for women.

Dow leaders named to the 2021 HERoes Women Role Model lists include:

HERoes 100 Women Executives List
Jane Palmieri, President, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure; Asia Pacific Oversight
Executive Sponsor, Dow's Veterans Network

HERoes Advocates Executives List, #9
Howard Ungerleider, President and Chief Financial Officer
Executive Sponsor, Dow's Women's Inclusion Network

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List, #15
Margherita Fontana, EMEAI Purchasing Director
Global Leader, Dow's Women's Inclusion Network, EMEAI

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List
Eunice Heath, Corporate Director, Environment, Health & Safety and Sustainability
Site Sponsor, Dow's Global African Affinity Network, Delaware Valley

On being named to the Women Executives list, Palmieri said, "I'm honored to receive this recognition as a HERoes top woman executive. I have the privilege to be a leader for a company where advancing inclusion, diversity and equity is a priority, but that is not the case in every workplace or organization. We must continue to advocate for representation of women at all levels of leadership to create more equitable systems and cultures that include all."

Dow's comprehensive global inclusion, diversity and equity strategy is integrated into the Company's overall business strategy. Across the Company, employees are helping to champion a culture of inclusion by acting as catalysts for advancing business success, enhancing employee engagement and activating communities for impact. A focus of this strategy is improving the representation of underrepresented populations, including women globally and ethnic minorities in the U.S. at Dow.

"Allyship is both an intentional action and a critical need," said Ungerleider. "We need more men advocating for women both inside and outside of the workplace. I am honored to receive this recognition alongside incredibly talented colleagues."

Visit Dow's website for additional information on the Company's commitment to inclusion and diversity and to explore Dow's 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance report "INtersections."

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Kyle Bandlow
+1.989.638.2417
[email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

favicon.png?sn=DC01541&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dow-leaders-recognized-on-2021-heroes-women-role-model-lists-301372899.html

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC01541&Transmission_Id=202109091600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC01541&DateId=20210909
