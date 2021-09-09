Logo
Cumulus Podcast Network's Just Getting Started With Rich Eisen To Feature Special Fall 2021 Series "Voices Of Football"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

First Episode, Featuring Al Michaels, is Now Live

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK today introduces a special series for Fall 2021 called "Voices of Football" on the podcast, Just Getting Started with Rich Eisen.

CUMULUS_MEDIA_Logo.jpg

The first episode in the series, now live, features Al Michaels in From Sun Devil to Sunday Night Football, discussing the full span of his career and decades calling football play by play.

Subsequent special episodes of Just Getting Startedwill drop each Wednesday and will be available at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Pandora, among other platforms.

Now Live:

Al Michaels – From Sun Devil to Sunday Night Football

September 15:

Joe Buck – I'd Rather Be Working

September 22:

Erin Andrews – Thrown into the Deep End

September 29:

Kevin Harlan – A Life Full of Sports

October 7:

Jim Nantz – It's Not a Big Deal

October 14:

Michael Strahan – To Be Announced

About Just Getting Started with Rich Eisen
Veteran sports broadcaster Rich Eisen is back with Season 2 of Just Getting Started. Rich sits down with the biggest voices in professional football. Al Michaels, Joe Buck, Erin Andrews and many others. Get a glimpse into their routines. Hear fresh stories about their lives and discover how they succeeded in their careers. New episodes will drop every Wednesday.

About Rich Eisen
In addition to Just Getting Started, Eisen also hosts The Rich Eisen Show for the CUMULUS Podcast Network as well as the pregame and halftime shows for CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One Monday Night Football broadcasts. The Emmy-nominated broadcaster also hosts The Rich Eisen Show on Peacock TV, which airs weekdays from noon-3PM ET. This summer, Eisen hosted Tokyo Gold for Peacock TV, recapping the biggest stories and highlights from the Olympics. He continues to be the signature host of the NFL Network, where he was hired as the network's first on-air talent in the summer of 2003. Prior to joining NFL Network, Eisen spent eight years at ESPN, where, as one of the network's most visible personalities, he hosted SportsCenter alongside Stuart Scott, as well as a variety of other high-profile assignments.

About CUMULUS MEDIA
CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 413 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact:
Karen Glover | CUMULUS MEDIA | [email protected]

Cumulus_Podcast_Network_Logo.jpg

Cumulus_Media_Just_Getting_Started.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY01573&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumulus-podcast-networks-just-getting-started-with-rich-eisen-to-feature-special-fall-2021-series-voices-of-football-301372952.html

SOURCE Cumulus Media

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY01573&Transmission_Id=202109091600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY01573&DateId=20210909
