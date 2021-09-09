Logo
DaVita Announces Dr. Gregory Moore to Join its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors appointed a new independent director, Gregory Moore, M.D., Ph.D., to join the Board, effective Sept. 9, 2021.

Dr. Moore brings nearly 20 years of health care experience to the Board. In his current role as corporate vice president for Microsoft Health & Life Sciences, Dr. Moore is Microsoft's global health and life sciences leader, responsible for leading research and development collaborations, strategy, AI and machine learning engineering teams and cloud and data product development teams to positively transform health. Prior to Microsoft, Dr. Moore served as vice president at Google leading Google Cloud Health and Life Sciences globally. Dr. Moore is an industry thought leader, driving innovation to enable access to care and digital transformation toward a more transparent, interoperable and AI-driven foundation for health care delivery.

"We're thrilled to add Greg's focus on technology-driven health care experiences to our Board to help us accelerate digital transformation in kidney care," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc. "He strengthens our capabilities to develop new solutions that will move us closer to the seamless care environment we're building for our patients in the future."

Dr. Moore is a practicing physician and experienced educator. He is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology, Neuroradiology and Clinical Informatics. Prior to his leadership roles at Microsoft and Google, Dr. Moore served as the chief emerging technology and informatics officer at Geisinger Health System, where he was also Director of the Institute of Advanced Application. He has held prior academic and clinical appointments at Stanford University School of Medicine, Penn State University College of Medicine and Wayne State University School of Medicine.

"DaVita's deep commitment to patients and driving true transformation in health care led me to this role," said Dr. Moore. "I'm excited to share my perspective on how technology-driven tools can enable access to personalized care and help facilitate better health outcomes."

Dr. Moore will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee and the Compliance and Quality Committee of DaVita's Board. He also serves on the Hill-Rom Holdings Board of Directors.

"Greg brings a proven track record of innovation and passion for transforming health care experiences, making him a great addition to the team," said Pam Arway, independent chair of the DaVita Inc. Board of Directors.

With the addition of Dr. Moore, the DaVita Board is composed of nine highly qualified directors, with 33 percent racial/ethnic and 44 percent gender diversity. To learn more about DaVita and its Board of Directors, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2021, DaVita served 204,300 patients at 2,828 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 331 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Investor Contact Information
Jim Gustafson
[email protected]
310-536-2585

DAVITAjpg_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA01524&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-announces-dr-gregory-moore-to-join-its-board-of-directors-301372915.html

SOURCE DaVita Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA01524&Transmission_Id=202109091602PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA01524&DateId=20210909
