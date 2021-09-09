Logo
Optical Cable Corporation Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 9, 2021

ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical Cable Corporation (Nasdaq GM: OCC) ("OCC®") today announced that it will release its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 results on Monday, September 13, 2021. The third quarter results are for the three-month and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call on September 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call (866) 342-8591 in the U.S. or (203) 518-9713 internationally, conference ID OCCQ321. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available through Monday, September 20, 2021 by dialing (800) 839-5103 or (402) 220-2687. The call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.occfiber.com.

As in the past, OCC will answer questions from analysts and fund investors during the conference call. OCC also invites individual investors to submit questions in advance of the conference call. Questions should be submitted in writing to [email protected] by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 13, 2021.

Company Information

Optical Cable Corporation ("OCC®") is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market and various harsh environment and specialty markets (collectively, the non-carrier markets) and also the wireless carrier market, offering integrated suites of high quality products which operate as a system solution or seamlessly integrate with other providers' offerings. OCC's product offerings include designs for uses ranging from commercial, enterprise network, datacenter, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier and broadcast applications. OCC products include fiber optic and copper cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic and copper connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, fiber optic and copper patch panels, face plates, multi-media boxes, fiber optic reels and accessories and other cable and connectivity management accessories. OCC products are designed to meet the most demanding needs of end-users, delivering a high degree of reliability and outstanding performance characteristics.

OCC® is internationally recognized for pioneering the design and production of fiber optic cables for the most demanding military field applications, as well as of fiber optic cables suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and creating a broad product offering built on the evolution of these fundamental technologies. OCC also is internationally recognized for its role in establishing copper connectivity data communications standards, through its innovative and patented technologies.

Founded in 1983, OCC is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia with offices, manufacturing and warehouse facilities located in each of Roanoke, Virginia, near Asheville, North Carolina and near Dallas, Texas. OCC's facilities are ISO 9001:2015 registered and its Roanoke and Dallas facilities are MIL-STD-790G certified.

Optical Cable Corporation, OCC®, Procyon®, Superior Modular Products, SMP Data Communications, Applied Optical Systems, and associated logos are trademarks of Optical Cable Corporation.

Further information about OCC® is available at www.occfiber.com.

AT THE COMPANY:

Neil Wilkin

Tracy Smith

Chairman, President & CEO

Senior Vice President & CFO

(540) 265-0690

(540) 265-0690

[email protected]

[email protected]



AT JOELE FRANK, WILKINSON BRIMMER KATCHER:

Andrew Siegel

Aaron Palash

(212) 355-4449 ext. 8627

(212) 355-4449 ext. 8603

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY01606&sd=2021-09-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optical-cable-corporation-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2021-results-301372964.html

SOURCE Optical Cable Corporation

