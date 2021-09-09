5 High-Dividend Stocks That Gurus Are Buying

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 High-Dividend Stocks That Gurus Are Buying

Top fund managers were snapping up shares of these loyal dividend payers in the 2nd quarter

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Sep 09, 2021

Summary

  • On average, dividend yields have declined significantly over the past few years.
  • However, there are still companies that are dedicated to returning cash to shareholders.
Article's Main Image

Finding stocks that pay a decent dividend is a little more difficult in the current market than it has been in the past. The strong bull market combined with difficult economic conditions means that stock prices have skyrocketed, but dividend payments have not followed suit.

In fact, the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 companies has fallen all the way to 1.29% compared to the 10-year treasury yield of 1.30% as of the time of writing.

Despite average dividend yields plummeting, there are still some higher-yield names that could be worth looking at according to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener. For this search, I screened for stocks that have a dividend yield of at least 3% and appeared in the portfolios of at least 20 of the Premium gurus followed by GuruFocus as of the end of the second quarter. Among the results of this search, here are the five names that gurus were buying the most during the recent quarter.

Merck & Co.

Merck & Co. Inc. (

MRK, Financial), also known as Merck Sharp & Dohme outside of the U.S. and Canada, is a pharmaceutical giant based in Kenilworth, New Jersey. The company focuses its research and production primarily on vaccines, oncology, infectious diseases and cardio-metabolic disorders.

On Sept. 9, shares of Merck traded around $73.77 for a market cap of $186.64 billion. The GuruFocus Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

1436053388469997568.png

The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.48%, while the forward dividend yield is 3.53%. Merck has a three-year dividend growth rate of 9.50%. The next quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share is set to be paid on Oct. 7.

During the second quarter, 14 gurus bought shares of Merck, though 13 gurus sold shares of the stock. The stock is held by 30 gurus. The top shareholders include Pioneer Investments with 0.42% of shares outstanding,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.40%.

1436055112668680192.png

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. (

VZ, Financial) is a telecommunications company headquartered in New York. It provides wireless, internet, TV and phone services to customers in the U.S. and internationally. In its home country, it is one of the three major wireless providers alongside AT&T (T, Financial) and T-Mobile (TMUS, Financial).

On Sept. 9, shares of Verizon traded around $54.53 for a market cap of $225.53 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued.

1436056050712186880.png

The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.60%, while the forward dividend yield is 4.69%. Verizon has a three-year dividend growth rate of 2.10%. The next quarterly dividend of 64 cents is set to be paid on Nov. 1.

During the second quarter, 12 gurus bought shares of Verizon, though 11 sold shares of the stock. The stock is held by 25 gurus. Top guru shareholders include

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.84% of shares outstanding, Pioneer Investments with 0.18% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

1436057075124801536.png

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York. Its main areas of research are internal medicine, inflammation and immunology, oncology, rare diseases, vaccines and anti-infectives. Its most recent success has been its Covid-19 vaccine that was developed in partnership with BioNTech (BNTX, Financial).

On Sept. 9, shares of Pfizer traded around $45.94 for a market cap of $257.54 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued.

1436060895535960064.png

The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 3.35%, while the forward dividend yield is 3.37%. Pfizer has a three-year dividend growth rate of 5.90%. The next quarterly dividend is expected to be declared on Sept. 23.

During the quarter, 10 gurus bought shares of Pfizer, though nine sold shares of the stock. The stock is held by 25 gurus. The top shareholders include the

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.25% of shares outstanding, Pioneer Investments with 0.25% and Diamond Hill with 0.21%.

1436062983112364032.png

Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) is an American aerospace and defense giant with interests around the world. It is primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of various defense-related technologies.

On Sept. 9, shares of Lockheed Martin traded around $348.93 for a market cap of $96.59 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

1436063560852574208.png

The trailing 12-month dividend yield and forward dividend yield are both 3%. Lockheed Martin has a three-year dividend growth rate of 9.50%. The next quarterly dividend of $2.60 is set to be paid on Sept. 24.

During the second quarter, 13 gurus bought shares of Lockheed Martin, while only seven sold shares of the stock. The stock is held by 22 gurus. Top guru shareholders include

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% of shares outstanding, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.08%.

1436066122704097280.png

Chevron

Chevron Corp. (CVX) is a member of the “Big Six” multinational oil companies that dominate the U.S. market share. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, the company explores for and refines oil and natural gas and produces a variety of chemicals, including ethylene, polyethylene, aromatics and styrenics.

On Sept. 9, shares of Chevron traded around $96 for a market cap of $185.83 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued.

1436066985099137024.png

The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.48%, while the forward dividend yield is 5.58%. Chevron has a three-year dividend growth rate of 6.10%. The next quarterly dividend of $1.34 is set to be paid on Sept. 10.

During the second quarter, 10 gurus bought shares of Chevron, though eight sold shares of the stock. The stock is held by 21 gurus. The top shareholders include Buffett with 1.20% of shares outstanding, Pioneer Investments with 0.41% and

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

1436067510947418112.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment