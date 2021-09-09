Sands China Announces Pricing of $1.95 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sands China Announces Pricing of $1.95 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Sands China Ltd. ("Sands China"), has priced $700 million of 2.300% senior notes due 2027, $650 million of 2.850% senior notes due 2029 and $600 million of 3.250% senior notes due 2031. The offering is expected to close on September 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sands China intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $1.93 billion from the offering and cash on hand to redeem in full the outstanding principal amount of its US$1.80 billion 4.600% senior notes due 2023, any accrued interest and the associated make-whole premium as determined under the related senior notes indenture dated as of August 9, 2018.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and are being offered and sold only to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Listing Rules") that are qualified institutional buyers (in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and/or non-U.S. Persons outside the United States (in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act)). None of the notes are being offered or sold to the public in Hong Kong and none of the notes will be placed to any connected person (as defined in the Hong Kong Listing Rules) of Sands China.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sales of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Sands China proposes to seek a listing of the notes on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has received an eligibility letter from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the listing of the notes. Admission of the notes to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and quotation of any notes on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of Sands China or the notes.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)
Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Contacts:

Investment Community:
Daniel Briggs
(702) 414-1221

Media:
Ron Reese
(702) 414-3607

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, current market demand for these types of securities and the securities of Sands China, Sands China's ability to consummate the offering in the currently anticipated timeframe or at all, and the negotiations between Sands China and the initial purchasers. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Sands China and Las Vegas Sands at this time and each of Sands China and Las Vegas Sands assumes no obligation to update such information.

LVS_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA01654&sd=2021-09-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sands-china-announces-pricing-of-1-95-billion-of-senior-unsecured-notes-301373004.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA01654&Transmission_Id=202109091704PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA01654&DateId=20210909
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment