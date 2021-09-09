Logo
US Stocks Continue Downtrend Thursday

Investors watching economic data

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Sep 09, 2021

Summary

  • Weekly and continuing jobless claims were lower.
  • EnSync at 50% gain.
  • Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund with a loss of 2.12%.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,879.38 with a loss of 151.69 points or -0.43%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,493.28 for a loss of 20.79 points or -0.46%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 15,248.25 for a loss of 38.38 points or -0.25%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 18.80 for a gain of 0.84 points or 4.68%.

Thursday’s market movers

U.S. stocks extended their downtrend, with a four-day losing streak across many indexes. Investors continued to show caution regarding economic growth prospects, particularly as Covid variants are causing more alarm. The Biden administration signaled that it will seek to increase vaccine mandates across both the federal government and private sector. From the economic calendar, jobless claims were lower in both the weekly tally as well as for continuing claims. Investors are also keeping an eye on asset tapering plans, both from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as the European Central Bank.

Sector funds leading the day’s losses included the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (

XLRE, Financial) with a loss of 2.12%, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) with a loss of 1.15% and the Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL, Financial) with a loss of 0.83%. Leading gains for the day included the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility (KARS, Financial) with a gain of 1.12%, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK, Financial) with a gain of 0.83% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX, Financial) with a gain of 0.35%.

Other top news headlines for the day included the following:

  • 310,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 345,000 in the previous week. Continuing jobless claims were 2.783 million, down from 2.805 million.
  • Crude oil inventory was down 1.5 million barrels, according to the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
  • The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.060%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.065% and 30-year bonds at a rate of 1.910%.

Across the board:

  • EnSync Inc. (ESNC, Financial) climbed 50%.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS, Financial) was up 15.18%.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU, Financial) gained 10.47% with its earnings report.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL, Financial) rose 5.59%.
  • Nike Inc (NKE, Financial) increased 1.64%.
  • Affirm Holdings (AFRM, Financial) gained 5.16% with its earnings report.
  • The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.297%.
  • Mastercard (MA, Financial) gained with news of a crypto acquisition.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,249.13 for a loss of 0.60 points or -0.027%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,340.70 for a loss of 3.76 points or -0.28%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,282.91 for a gain of 13.54 points or 0.09%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,990.30 for a loss of 21.25 points or -0.19%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,711.80 for a loss of 6.76 points or -0.25%; the S&P 100 at 2,065.70 for a loss of 12.04 points or -0.58%; the Nasdaq 100 at 15,561.05 for a loss of 59.80 points or -0.38%; the Russell 3000 at 2,665.68 for a loss of 10.30 points or -0.38%; the Russell 1000 at 2,521.84 for a loss of 10.36 points or -0.41%; the Wilshire 5000 at 46,718.93 for a loss of 189.11 points or -0.40%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 838.68 for a loss of 3.13 points or -0.37%.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AFRM
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

