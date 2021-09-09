Brigham Minerals, Inc. Announces Participation in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”) announced plans to participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. The Company is presenting on September 10th at 8:05 am ET.

ABOUT BRIGHAM MINERALS, INC.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909006171/en/

