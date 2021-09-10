Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today that Jay Bray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jaime Gow, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time as part of a fireside chat.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and materials used during investor meetings will be available under the investor section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.investors.mrcoopergroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event and will be available through 10/14/2021.

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909006198/en/