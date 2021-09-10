Logo
GBX International Group Announces New Business Model for 2021 and Beyond

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / GBX International Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:GBXI), has announced its new business model for 2021 and beyond. GBXI is a Nevada corporation with corporate offices in Newport Beach, CA. GBX International Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company on OTC Markets with trading symbol GBXI.

GBXI is a nationwide marketing and customer acquisition company focused on assisting local merchants and small businesses to expand their customer base, maximize their sales efficiencies and increase their profitability.

GBXI provides local merchants, entrepreneurs and charities with a unique marketing and advertising system that includes online tools, marketing materials and expertise that can help merchants and charities increase their customer bases, develop more repeat customers and expand their buying and giving communities.

GBXI also offers local merchants discounted credit and debit card processing services provided by third party processors and earns income on ongoing transactions occurring at those locations.

GBXI gives local merchants the option to purchase products and services either with cash payments or by using digital currencies accumulated through purchases that are made at their establishments using the GBXI system. Products and services currently offered by GBXI range from basic in-store branding and marketing materials (table tents, napkins, menus, condiments, etc.) to high tech offerings like augmented reality, video game platforms for driving traffic, and digital product placements.

GBXI's near to mid-term revenue growth strategies are to continually build upon and expand its product offerings as new technologies become available while simultaneously pursuing an aggressive plan of acquisitions and/or joint ventures with industry-related companies offering additional products and services that are compatible with the GBXI business model and customer base.

For more information and updates about GBX International, Inc. visit https://gbxintl.com or email [email protected]

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC.

Contact:

GBX International Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: GBX International Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663393/GBX-International-Group-Announces-New-Business-Model-for-2021-and-Beyond

