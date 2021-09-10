Penn Virginia Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) ( PVAC) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference.



Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 10, 2021 at 9:45 am ET. The Company’s management will participate in meetings immediately following this presentation. A link to the presentation slides will be available on the Company's website at www.pennvirginia.com.

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com. The information on the Company’s website is not part of this release.

