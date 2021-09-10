Tiger Global Management LLC Buys DoorDash Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Roblox Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, TAL Education Group

New Purchases: PCOR, PATH, COIN, DV, IS, BHG, DLO, APP, S, S, GRUB, KPLT, SQSP, MNDY, BZ, RERE, DOCS, DDL, TCVA, DIDI, LITTU, CFLT, EDR, EDR, KNBE, SPLK, ALKT,

PCOR, PATH, COIN, DV, IS, BHG, DLO, APP, S, S, GRUB, KPLT, SQSP, MNDY, BZ, RERE, DOCS, DDL, TCVA, DIDI, LITTU, CFLT, EDR, EDR, KNBE, SPLK, ALKT, Added Positions: DASH, ZM, DOCU, SHOP, SNOW, YSG, RNG, SE, PTON, CVNA, XM, NOW, SQ, DDOG, FUTU, NFLX, COUP, YQ, OSCR, GDRX, SUMO, STNE,

DASH, ZM, DOCU, SHOP, SNOW, YSG, RNG, SE, PTON, CVNA, XM, NOW, SQ, DDOG, FUTU, NFLX, COUP, YQ, OSCR, GDRX, SUMO, STNE, Reduced Positions: RBLX, CRM, TAL, APO, FB, AMZN, MSFT, EDU, GDS, BABA, DESP, RDFN, INTU,

RBLX, CRM, TAL, APO, FB, AMZN, MSFT, EDU, GDS, BABA, DESP, RDFN, INTU, Sold Out: DNK, ASO, TBA, LINX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys DoorDash Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, UiPath Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Roblox Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $53.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JD.com Inc (JD) - 51,594,753 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,131,734 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31% Sea Ltd (SE) - 10,148,500 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 27,392,297 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.25% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 7,280,000 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.33%

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $93.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 9,525,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 10,423,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,625,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 13,842,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,847,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 87.95%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $207.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 10,913,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $295.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,283,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $281.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 68.54%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1504.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 872,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 87.72%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $319.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,189,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 393.76%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,213,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $2.37.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The sale prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.23 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $7.08.

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced to a holding in Roblox Corp by 32.25%. The sale prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. Tiger Global Management LLC still held 27,392,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 83.06%. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Tiger Global Management LLC still held 387,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced to a holding in TAL Education Group by 60.39%. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Tiger Global Management LLC still held 2,282,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Tiger Global Management LLC still held 9,217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 30%. The sale prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Tiger Global Management LLC still held 2,572,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced to a holding in Despegar.com Corp by 58.55%. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Tiger Global Management LLC still held 3,201,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.