Shah Capital Management Buys Valaris, Sells Antero Resources Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources

New Purchases: VAL,

VAL, Reduced Positions: AR, TRQ, GNW, AM,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Valaris, sells Antero Resources Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shah Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Shah Capital Management owns 6 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shah+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 5,500,000 shares, 37.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.06% China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) - 3,515,505 shares, 25.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 10,021,810 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32% Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 1,967,063 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26% Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 525,055 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Shah Capital Management initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 525,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shah Capital Management reduced to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 31.06%. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.66%. Shah Capital Management still held 5,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shah Capital Management reduced to a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd by 39.16%. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Shah Capital Management still held 343,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.