MediaTek Announces Kompanio 900T to Enhance Computing Experiences for Tablets and Notebooks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kompanio family allows OEMs to build powerful, thin and lightweight mobile computing devices with long battery life

PR Newswire

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Sept. 10, 2021

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced its new Kompanio™ 900T chipset, expanding MediaTek's portfolio of mobile computing solutions for tablets, portable notebooks and other devices. The introduction of Kompanio 900T follows MediaTek's recent launch of Kompanio 1300T, which is designed for premium tablets. MediaTek's Kompanio platform combines powerful computing capabilities and ultra-low power consumption with the company's advanced technologies for multimedia, AI, gaming and wireless connectivity.

"With the MediaTek Kompanio platform, users can count on incredible mobile computing experiences," said Zeng Baoqing, general manager of MediaTek's Intelligent Multimedia Division. "The Kompanio 900 delivers robust computing power, outstanding audio and video multimedia features, smooth gaming capabilities and support for the latest 5G and wireless features so users can get the most out of their devices."

Kompanio 900T is built on the advanced 6nm process and integrates an octa-core CPU architecture with two Arm Cortex-A78 ultra-performance cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores, plus an Arm Mali-G68 GPU and MediaTek APU (AI processor) for serious mobile computing power. The chipset supports flagship LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, and is also adaptable to 2K resolution 120Hz refresh rate screens, providing fast performance for both business and gaming applications.

MediaTek's Kompanio 900T platform also includes the following features:

  • High-speed 5G network: Kompanio 900T integrates a 5G modem and supports standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) dual-mode networking with full coverage of 5G sub-6GHz, along with 5G dual-carrier aggregation and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services. Combined with MediaTek 5G UltraSave power-saving technology, users can take advantage of high-speed 5G networks while also enjoying extended battery life.
  • Advanced wireless connectivity: Kompanio 900T supports 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for faster and more reliable connectivity. Kompanio 900T also allows for multiple peripheral extensions.
  • Excellent audio and video multimedia: Equipped with MediaTek's MiraVision image quality engine and AI enhanced video display features, Kompanio 900T can enhance SDR video content to near HDR quality and upgrade HDR10 to nearly HDR10+, in addition to supporting HDR10+ video playback image quality enhancement features in real-time.

The MediaTek Kompanio platform has been widely adopted by device manufacturers around the world to create the world's most popular mobile computing devices, including Chromebook laptops and tablets. Devices powered by MediaTek Kompanio 900T will be available soon.

For more information about MediaTek's Kompanio chipsets, please visit
https://www.mediatek.cn/products/laptops-and-tablets.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

MediaTek Press Office:
[email protected]
Kevin Keating, MediaTek
+1- 206-321-7295
10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

favicon.png?sn=HK00067&sd=2021-09-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediatek-announces-kompanio-900t-to-enhance-computing-experiences-for-tablets-and-notebooks-301371777.html

SOURCE MediaTek Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK00067&Transmission_Id=202109100255PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK00067&DateId=20210910
