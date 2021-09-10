Logo
REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Mazoola's(SM) "Super App" Now Available in Google Play Store

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Because your child’s privacy matters

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) and the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) compliance drive world-class privacy and consent policy features

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (

RPMT, Financial) today announced its MazoolaSM version 3.0 super app is now available for Android on Google Play. MazoolaSM offers families a digital wallet and comprehensive ecosystem to fully experience online and in-store commerce. And as the first and only independently certified COPPA compliant family mobile wallet, the super app continues to be “Powered by Privacy,” ensuring kids and teens partake in a safe and secure environment.

REGO’s technology is protected by three patents: System and Method for Virtual Piggy Bank, System and Method for Verifying the Age of an Internet User, and Virtual Piggybank Having Quick Connect. This enables MazoolaSM to provide its COPPA and GDPR compliant service.

Peter Pellulo, Chief Executive Officer said: “I am excited to see our offering available on Google Play. We have an incredible product – it should be available to all kids and teens, regardless of which smartphone device they like to use.” With this offering, MazoolaSM is well positioned to continue to reach the 70 million plus Gen Z teens and tweens that are beginning to dabble in digital commerce.

Safe Harbor Statement
The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operating history or revenue, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, our ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of our services and products, our limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. The Company has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.
REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Aptor

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.
325 Sentry Parkway, Suite 200
Blue Bell, PA 19422
[email protected]
(o) 267-465-7530

ti?nf=ODMyMzU1NCM0Mzk4NTQ4IzIxOTQzMjE=
Rego-Payment-Architectures-Inc.png
