Iconic Brands OshKosh B'gosh and Kith Join Forces with Exclusive Capsule Collection

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, childrenswear brand OshKosh B’gosh, from Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announces an exclusive new collaboration with lifestyle brand Kith. For this innovative partnership and first ever Kith collaboration available exclusively through Kith Kids, the brand has teamed up with OshKosh B’gosh on a 28-piece capsule collection that highlights the iconic childrenswear label’s timeless heritage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005081/en/

30.jpg

Kith for OshKosh B’gosh releases Friday, September 10, 2021, at all Kith shops, 11AM EDT on Kidset.com, & 11AM CDT on EU.Kith.com. Image courtesy of Kith Kids.

Drawing inspiration from the original workwear aesthetic of OshKosh B’gosh, Kith leverages the 126-year-old brand’s Americana classics and nostalgic childhood styles such as their rinse wash denim and hickory stripe, while layering in new contemporary design elements. This same detailing is seen throughout a selection of workwear silhouettes reinterpreted through Kith’s lens. Vintage and heritage undertones are depicted through custom washes, worn in details and fabric distressing, while the collection includes co-branded Kith and OshKosh B’gosh detailing throughout.

The curated assortment offers casual yet style-forward apparel and accessories for little ones to show their personal style, while creating meaningful experiences for parents who grew up wearing OshKosh B’gosh. The launch is an important milestone for OshKosh B’gosh, following the brand’s new campaign supported by a fresh creative direction timed to back-to-school.

“As we continue to write the next chapters of the OshKosh B’gosh brand story, collaborating with an innovator like Kith was a natural fit for us. This classic-meets-modern partnership will evoke nostalgia and excitement among consumers,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing, Carter’s, Inc. “The collection bridges timeless, heritage childhood staples with groundbreaking design for a game-changing assortment.”

Releasing alongside the collaborative pieces is an assortment of 25 inline Kith Kids Classics, which updates essential Kith silhouettes such as tees, crewnecks, hoodies, and sweatpants. These styles are given an autumn treatment, ushering in Fall 2021 with a color palette rich in earth tones including hues pyramid, magma, elevation, and spirited.

“I’m always inspired by brands like OshKosh B’gosh that stand the test of time,” said Ronnie Fieg, Founder and Creative Director of Kith. “I can’t think of a better partner for our first ever Kith Kids exclusive collaboration.”

Blending aspects of both brands, the thoughtfully designed line includes contemporary renditions of vintage silhouettes, from chore jackets to overalls, workwear pants, hats and more. With nearly 30 styles to choose from across babies, toddler, and kids in sizes 0-3 through 12-18 months and kids 2-12, prices will range from $35 to $160.

Kith Kids for OshKosh B’gosh releases Friday, September 10, 2021, at all Kith shops, 11AM EDT on Kidset.com, & 11AM CDT on EU.Kith.com.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and on-line at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, and www.cartersoshkosh.ca. The Company's Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter's is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210910005081r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005081/en/

