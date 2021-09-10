Logo
CooperCompanies and Divisions Named One of Fortune Magazine's Best Large Workplaces

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (: COO) announced today that the Company and its CooperVision and CooperSurgical divisions have been named one of Fortune Magazine's 2021 Best Large Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ for the second year in a row.

"We take incredible pride in earning a spot on this highly competitive list. It highlights our employee's commitment to improving lives, as well as being a fantastic place to work," said President and CEO Al White.

To determine the companies selected for this list, Fortune research partner Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the Manufacturing & Production industry in the United States. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions, which evaluated workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the (: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their cultures and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the United States and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best lists published annually in Fortune. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
[email protected]

