Torq to Appoint Carolina Vargas and Marie-Helene Turgeon as Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Torq Resources Inc. ( TSXV:TORQ, Financial)( OTCQX:TRBMF, Financial) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Carolina Vargas as a Director and Marie-Hélène Turgeon as a Board observer and advisor. Both appointments are effective immediately, with Ms. Turgeon to be appointed as a Director at the next shareholders meeting or board vacancy, if earlier. Ms. Vargas is a top ranked research analyst with a strong background in the South American natural resource markets. Ms. Turgeon is an ESG advisor with extensive experience working in Latin America.

A Message from Shawn Wallace, Executive Chairman:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Carolina and Marie-Hélène to the team. The addition of such highly qualified professionals with specific and relevant skill sets will bolster Torq's ability to succeed as it executes its plan of building a portfolio of high quality copper-gold deposits in Chile."

Ms. Vargas is an investment banker with experience in both South America and Canada. She specializes in project assessment, valuations and strategic alliances. Currently, she is a managing partner at Global Symmetry Group, a platform to access financing infrastructure and natural resource projects, and she formerly held roles with Clarus Securities, Westwind Partners, Manulife Finance and Export Development Canada. She was a Director of Toachi Mining (TIM) from 2016 until its merger with ATICO Mining (ATY) in 2019. Ms. Vargas earned her MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and holds her BSc in Engineering from the University of Los Andes in Colombia.

Ms. Turgeon has 20 years of experience in environmental management, legal compliance and stakeholder engagement. She has been supporting mining companies designing sustainable projects, assessing and managing environmental and social impacts, as well as obtaining and maintaining social licenses to operate. Her experience in Latin America includes the Cobre Panama copper mine and the Cerro Blanco Project in Guatemala. Prior to becoming an independent advisor, Ms. Turgeon spent 12 years in various environmental manager roles, including seven years as the environment manager for Detour Gold, leading the environmental management plans for the Detour Lake Mine. As a long-standing Ontario Mining Association ("OMA") member she has served as Chair of the OMA Environment Committee, and also as a Director on the board of Women in Mining Canada (WIMC). She holds a BSc in Geology from McGill University and a Masters of Environment from Sherbrooke University.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

Executive Chairman

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact Natasha Frakes, Vice President of Communications at (778) 729-0500 or [email protected].

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with an established portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing two well-known exploration companies. Torq is further supported by a specialized technical team, recognized for their expertise and experience working with major mining companies. This includes the Company's Chile-based technical team with a noteworthy track record for major discovery in that country. Torq's invaluable local expertise has provided the leverage and connections for the Company to continue to acquire and explore highly prospective assets in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information is information that includes implied future performance and/or forecast information including information relating to, or associated with, exploration and or development of mineral properties. These statements or graphical information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663482/Torq-to-Appoint-Carolina-Vargas-and-Marie-Helene-Turgeon-as-Directors



