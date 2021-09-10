CurrencyWorks Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference . The conference is taking place virtually from September 13-15, 2021.



Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click here to register for the conference.

The Company’s presentation will be available online starting on September 13th at 7:00 A.M. (ET). It will be archived for 90 days.

Dozens of corporate presentations and panels will be available live and on-demand between September 13th and 15th.

About CurrencyWorks:

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

