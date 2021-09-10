PAR Technology Showcases New Products at FSTEC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PAR Technology Showcases New Products at FSTEC

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

%3Cb%3EParTech%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for restaurants, announced today that it will be showcasing new product offerings at the leading restaurant technology tradeshow, FSTEC in Grapevine, TX on September 12th-14th.

PAR will be located at Booth #309 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and PAR’s leading loyalty solution provider, Punchh will also be attending FSTEC located at booth #217.

PAR will be showcasing the below new products:

PAR Phase® - Designed to handle all the phases of your business.

  • Ready for your innovative leaps in AI and fraud prevention
  • Featuring multiple form factors without compromising on speed and power
  • Toolless features make upgrades and service easy and fast
  • Paired with PAR’s best-in-class hardware installation, advanced exchange and professional services

PAR Infinity® - Hardware as a Service for counter and kitchen, including the new PAR Helix™, PAR KDS, and PAR Services.

  • Introducing the new PAR Helix terminal, built with restaurants in mind and is designed to stay ahead of technology disruptions and changes.
  • Restaurant Products and Services that address the entire lifecycle of your technology
  • Single monthly subscription with no upfront capital
  • Minimizes operational interruptions due to technology
  • PAR becomes the restaurant’s IT staff

Additionally, PAR will be showcasing the below products and services at FSTEC:

Punchh®: A Data-Driven Platform that Converts Unknown Buyers into Brand Superfans

  • A Best-in-Class Loyalty Cloud
  • Industry-leading Offer Management
  • SKU-Level POS Integration
  • Real-time Segmentation
  • Native AI & Machine Learning
  • Powers 37 of the Top 100 Restaurant Brands

PAR Brink POS® - Your all-in-one POS Solution.

  • The largest integration ecosystem in the industry
  • Enterprise reporting that provides transparency to help you manage your business
  • Securely hosted in the cloud
  • Multi-unit management that scales with you as you grow

PAR Data Central® - Fully mobile back-office software built for multi-unit restaurants.

  • Powerful, insightful, and configurable reporting
  • Maximizes profitability by managing the costliest areas: Labor and Food Costs
  • Integration with leading POS, accounting, suppliers, HR, payroll, vendors
  • Workflows at the fingertips of employees, managers, franchisees, and franchisors
  • Services that support implementation, education, and the restaurant’s on-going success

PAR Drive-Thru - All-in-one communication system that combines unmatched sound clarity with rock-solid reliability.

  • Minimize Drive-Thru downtime with a modular headset design
  • Stay aware of the battery life of your headsets with smart batteries
  • Enjoy enhanced noise cancellation and volume amplification
  • Extended range capabilities for outdoor line busting, curbside pick-up and more
  • Combined with an amazing warranty, genuine PAR parts and PAR services

PAR Payment Services - A bold new service transforming Payment Processing.

  • Hardware & Services Funding that eliminate upfront (CAPEX) costs
  • Works with PAR Pay
  • Works with Third-Party Gateways and Devices
  • 24x7x365 Support

PAR Kitchen - Cohesive kitchen system that was designed to work together.

  • Multiple mounting options and configurations that fit into any kitchen layout
  • Redesign the bump bar layout to accommodate business and staff workflows
  • Industrial grade design that was built from the ground up for the kitchen environment
  • Paired with PAR’s best-in-class hardware installation, advanced exchange, and professional services

To stay up to date with PAR, visit www.partech.com%2Fevents and follow PAR on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY
For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210910005085r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005085/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment