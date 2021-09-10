Logo
Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Naples, Florida Store on September 17, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Floor+%26amp%3B+Decor (NYSE: FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Naples, Florida on September 17, 2021. The 79,000 square-foot Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Gina Rodriguez, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is excited to open a store in Naples,” said Rodriguez. “We are eager to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer great service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer complete their dream project.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Naples Floor & Decor store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Starting on September 17, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeovernaples.com. Registration ends on October 16, 2021.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in Naples. Pros are invited to text 239PRO to 26786 to schedule a personal tour of the new store. Those scheduling tours from August 30, 2021 thru October 6, 2021 will be able to register to win a Chevrolet Colorado truck and other great prizes like iPad, Nintendo Switch, Yeti Cooler, GoPro Hero and so much more! During the tour, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team and learn about Floor & Decor’s products and services.

“It is very important to us to build relationships with our local professionals. Their success is our success,” said Rodriguez. The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

Store Address: 2157 Pine Ridge Rd., Naples, FL 34109

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 147 warehouse stores and two design studios in 33 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate, and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com%2Fflooranddecor).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005035/en/

