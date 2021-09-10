OTC Markets Group Welcomes Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR) (OTCQX: ATRWF) ("ARR"), a renewable energy royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ARR upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

ARR begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ATRWF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Brian Dalton, CEO of ARR, commented "We are excited to mark our trading debut on the OTCQX and to make investing in ARR more accessible to US Investors as our innovative royalty financing structures gain rapid adoption within its renewable energy sector. ARR has already invested in US based wind and solar projects that collectively represent approximately 2,500 MW of new generation capacity and that are directly enabling the country's ambitions to decarbonize its electricity production."

About Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp is a renewable energy royalty company whose business is to invest in renewable power developers and originators. The company's long-term strategy is to gain exposure to revenue underlying renewable energy operations by acquiring and managing a portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties including acquiring royalties and other interests directly from project originators, developers, operators, and third-party holders of existing royalties.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

ARR Contact:

Flora Wood +1 (416) 346-9020, [email protected]

