First High-School Education Group to Report First Half 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on September 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS), the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China[1], today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on September 28, 2021.

First High-School Education Group's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM September 28, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using below numbers.

International +1 646-828-8199 United States 800-581-5838 Hong Kong 800-961-113 Mainland China 4001-209107 Passcode 737894

A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until October 5, 2021.

International +1 719-457-0820 United States 888-203-1112 Replay Access Code 2526106

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at https://ir.diyi.top/

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group is the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China[1]. First High-School Education Group has a network of 19 schools, offering 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters, as of December 31, 2020. All of schools of the Company are strategically located in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.diyi.top/.

[1] In terms of student enrollment as of September 1, 2021, according to an industry report commissioned by First High-School Education Group and prepared by China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited.

