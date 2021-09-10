LiveXLive Joins Forces With Vaunt Inc. To Produce And Distribute A 3x3 Basketball Tournament And Music Lives Ballerfest Edition Miami, November 12-14, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, sports, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Vaunt Inc., a sports and entertainment intellectual property development company, to produce and distribute a 3X3 basketball tournament and Music Lives: BallerFest Edition, a brand new multi-dimensional three-day event, blending together sports, celebrities and music. This boundary-pushing inaugural event is setting the stage for a new global festival experience. The event will be promoted by LiveXLive's React Presents, and in keeping with Music Lives' history, it will be live: physical, virtual, and full of interactivity!

The three-day hybrid pop-culture global event will take place in Bayfront Park, Miami on November 12-14, 2021, with LiveXLive's third rendition of its global franchiseMusic Lives, featuring live and virtual musical performances and appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Pitbull, Trey Songz, Trace Adkins, Nelly, Monsta X, Sk8, Lil TJay, G Herbo, Olivia Lunny, Cannons, Bryce Vine, Marc E. Bassy, Gianni & Kyle, and Jake Miller, plus surprise celebrity guests.

The festivities will feature at its center a 3x3 basketball tournament. The best 3x3 national men basketball teams from countries in North, Central, and South America, will get a chance to compete for continental supremacy. The opening rounds will be live-streamed free, followed by semifinals and finals available for pay-per-view on LiveXLive's platform.

After the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where 3X3 basketball was a sport for the first time, a major upswing in interest has occurred, and LiveXLive's willingness to combine sports and music into a new boundary-pushing entertainment franchise is on full-display.

"Coming off the genre-busting social boxing event Social Gloves, we knew we were leading the way in inventing a new type of format," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "By combining music and sports into a new pop-culture entity, we can bring audiences what we consider to be the forerunner for festival-style entertainment. Sports, music, pop culture, and the people and stories behind it all. These three days of entertainment show the potential for festivals in a digital, stream-dominated future."

"Vaunt sits at the intersection of Music and Sports and are thrilled to partner with LiveXLive for this groundbreaking weekend of events," said Vaunt CEO Roger Mason Jr. "By bringing 3x3 basketball combined with a digital and physical music festival, we are creating a new format in entertainment within pop culture. We are excited to bring this combination of player competitions and artist performances to Bayfront Park in Miami filled with some of the biggest stars in music and sports."

The participating teams will be announced at a later stage. The event will feature the same number of men's and women's teams, who will play alternatively on the same court in front of the same fans. International teams will also participate alongside American players.

To coincide with the 100 planned artists on this year's Music Lives roster, the shows will be held and broadcasted at several venues across a variety of American cities, ranging from New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Nashville, with the home base for the festival being in Miami. Money raised from the three days of music will go toward MusiCares®, the leading music charity supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

About LiveXLive Media Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

About Vaunt Inc.

Vaunt is a sports and entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company that creates and produces alternative sports competitions and content. Vaunt partners with athletes, artists, and entertainers to develop unique interactive fan experiences that fuse entertainment with technology, social, sports betting, and merchandise including collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). From ideation to implementation, Vaunt provides the infrastructure for talent to monetize their passions while cultivating community and building sustainable and scalable brands. Vaunt was founded by former NBA Star and business executive Roger Mason and startup and technology executive Omari Ware.

About MusiCares

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org

