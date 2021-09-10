OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ilika PLC. to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Ilika PLC. (LSE: IKA) (OTCQX: ILIKF), a pioneer in solid state battery technology, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Ilika PLC. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Ilika PLC. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ILIKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Graeme Purdy, Ilika plc CEO commented, "We are very pleased to be graduating to the OTCQX Market. This will provide our valued US investors with greater liquidity and execution services through OTCQX. It will also help us to build our visibility among US investors."

Galanopoulos & Company acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Ilika PLC.

Ilika plc is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax® micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability. Stereax solid state batteries are also customisable in shape and form, stackable and operational at high temperatures. Goliath is Ilika's large format Wh-level technology being developed for electric vehicles and consumer appliances.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

