N-Street Capital Research Initiates Coverage on PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and GlobeX Data Ltd.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works announced an agreement today with N-Street Capital Research, to provide Corporate Profiles for companies appearing on its nationally syndicated television programming New to the Street TV.

N-Street Capital (NSC) is a newly formed division of Institutional Analyst Inc., (IA), which was specifically created to provide Corporate Profiles for FMW Media Works clients.

Nationally syndicated, and Neilson rated, New to the Street TV (NTTS ) has been creating financial programming since 2009. NTTS produces and airs its biographical interview segments across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets.

Vince Caruso stated "We're excited to work with N-Street Capital and offer to our client's informative research profiles, in addition to our biographic interviews, which summarizes their business plans. Institutional Analyst is highly respected independent research launched in 1995."

He further states, "N-Street Capital has published a profile on PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV, Financial) which highlights that after raising $11.25 million, the largest raise in its corporate history, PetVivo now has a war chest to let the 113,000 veterinarians know a solution exists for pets, suffering from the crippling effects of pet arthritis. Officially known as osteoarthritis, it affects over 14 million dogs and one million horses in the United States, alone."- Research: PetViv o Holdings .

Vince Caruso continues, " GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT), following its recent offering, now has a $7 million war chest to bolster the marketing of its super-secure anti-phishing email and messenger service. The report highlighted the fact that the ultimate addressable market are the 1,622,000,000 email accounts at Gmail, Yahoo Mail and Outlook Mail accounts which are unprotected or ‘presumed’ to be protected with ‘off-the-shelf’ anti-virus programs." - Research: GlobeX Data Ltd .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

NSC Disclaimer: N-Street Capital Research (NSC) is compensated for each profile created for FWM Media, please see individual reports for full disclosure and disclaimer details.

