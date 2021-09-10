Logo
Often Divided Americans Unite Behind Small Business - Aflac Survey Finds

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 10, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic and its impact, political debates and social unrest in 2020 threatened to divide our nation. But despite societal tensions and the burdens of sickness, a shaken economy and personnel shortage, people came together and agreed on one thing: their support and commitment to small businesses. While the pandemic seemed destined to hurt relationships, Aflac's 2021 Business Culture Survey reveals how business owners, customers and employees actually built community as parties pulled together to weather adversity.

"As people were dealing with the isolation of the pandemic and round-the-clock reports of its impact on communities at home and around the world, we expected a corresponding diminished sense of unity, but when it comes to support for small businesses, our survey found the opposite was true," said Aflac Senior Vice President of Distribution Expansion and Consumer Markets, Jeramy Tipton. "We were encouraged to see that the small-town culture of care between local businesses and their communities was not severed, but actually strengthened, including small-business owners finding a renewed sense of care when it comes to the well-being of their employees and customers."

According to the survey, support for small businesses in the community is near universal, even breaking through ideological divides that exist within the country. Whether left-leaning or right-leaning, urban or rural, consumers remain united in their support for small businesses:

  • 59% of left-leaning and 61% of right-leaning consumers are willing to pay more at local businesses for the same product they can find online, with 59% of urban and 62% of rural consumers also willing to do so.
  • 69% of left-leaning and 70% of right-leaning consumers are willing to forgo the convenience of online ordering to shop at local small businesses, with 70% of urban, and 69% of rural consumers also willing to do so.

Though 45% of small businesses reported decreased profits, small-business owners showed strong support by investing in their employees and communities:

  • 81% reported that they maintained or grew closer to their employees, and 53% became more informed of their employees' personal lives.
  • 76% said they maintained or increased closeness to their customers, and 51% saw the relationship between their customers and employees improve.
  • 81% felt retaining talent was as or more important than previous years. In fact, 82% maintained or increased benefits for their employees.
  • 80% maintained or increased their level of community involvement, regardless of location or business type.

"With the overwhelming majority of small businesses reporting that they maintained or increased benefits for employees during the pandemic, the sense of responsibility often seen in the tight-knit small-business community is alive and well," Tipton said. "Much like Aflac's desire to help people when they need it most, it is clear from our survey that community-minded small-business employers share this commitment to help protect their employees during their most challenging times."

Just as the pandemic produced greater appreciation by small-business owners for employees, consumers reciprocated, upping their appreciation for small businesses as well:

  • 49% of small-business patrons tipped or spent more to support their local businesses, including 45% of those who also reported a decrease in personal income.
  • 62% of consumers were willing to spend more for an item to support a local business.
  • In making purchase decisions, almost as many consumers consider how a business treats employees (58%) as they do customer service (62%), and 83% say they are more likely to frequent businesses that treat their employees well.

The 2021 Aflac Business Culture Survey is part of Aflac's Care in Motion: The Small-Business Story campaign, which will highlight small-business stories of resilience.

For the full findings from the 2021 Aflac Business Culture Survey, visit SurveyResults.Aflac.com. Watch a video of the findings here.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at Aflac.com or Aflac.com/Espanol.

About the 2021 Aflac Business Culture Survey

Research findings are based on a survey fielded online May 11, 2021, among 1,905 American adults age 18+ by KWI Communications. Completed interviews were weighted by age, sex and geographic region to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population, 18 years of age and older. A separate online survey of 776 small-business owners was fielded from May 11-27, 2021, by KWI Communications. Various demographic variables were collected on these owners, including geography, age, business size and business industry. "Small business" was defined as a business with at least two but no more than 200 employees.

Media contact – Jon A. Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264, 800.235.2667 or [email protected]

AFLAC_LOGO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL00349&sd=2021-09-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/often-divided-americans-unite-behind-small-business--aflac-survey-finds-301373298.html

SOURCE Aflac

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL00349&Transmission_Id=202109100800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL00349&DateId=20210910
